At Least 30 Rounds Fired At Fort Smith Man

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Five people arrested on suspicion of firing at least 30 shots at one man and killing him, remain in the Sebastian County Detention Center without bond.

They are waiting for prosecutors to determine whether charges will be upgraded after the victim died.

About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a camper trailer behind a home in the 2300 block of North Ninth Street, police said.

Justin Lopez, 18, was found dead inside the trailer, and Trey Miller, 20, was unharmed, according to police.

Miller explained to police that he and Lopez were inside the trailer and heard a noise come from outside. Lopez went to check things out and was approached by several people.

Lopez went back inside the trailer and more than 33 shots were fired from at least two rifles, according to police.

A GoFundMe has been created in honor of Lopez. Anyone wishing to assist with funeral costs may do so on the account created.

Also, Lopez was the father of a nine-month baby.

Four of the five arrested are being held in the Sebastian County Detention Center, while a 16-year-old boy is being held in the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with the shooting.

Unless that boy will be tried as an adult, his mugshot will not be released. However, police did say that he faces a felony charge in connection with a terroristic act.

Among those arrested are Ryan Saige Oxford, 19, and Alberto Damien Chavez, 18, according to police.

Also facing charges in connection with the shooting are Bryan Porras 19, and Mariah Kay Crocker, 18, police said. Porras and Crocker are dating.

All four are from Fort Smith.

As of Monday (Jan. 16) Oxford and Chavez each faced a felony terroristic act charge. Porras and Crocker faced a slew of charges.

Crocker faces felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance and defacing a firearm, as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Porras faces a felony terroristic act charge, as well as felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a defaced firearm, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This isn’t the first felony arrest for Porras. He has been arrested in the past on suspicion of felony drug charges and revoking probation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Charges are expected to be upgraded due to the fact Lopez is dead.