City Of Elm Springs Searches For Owner Of Lost Horse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELM SPRINGS (KFSM) -- The City of Elm Springs has been working to find the owner of a horse that wandered into city limits early on Monday (Jan. 16).

Elm Springs resident Allison Hernandez first came across the horse.

"I got off work this morning, and I was on my way home [when] I saw there was a horse in the road," said Hernandez, who owns horses herself.

She used her skills to lure the animal off the road and toward her home, where she was able to hold him until Elm Springs Police Chief Jason Hiatt arrived.

"Out here in this rural part of the county, we're close to the city, but we're on the edge," said Hiatt. "There's a lot of people out here who have livestock -- horses, cows, various animals -- and this does happen."

What is more uncommon, said Hiatt, is the difficulty he's had finding its home. He turned to the city's Facebook page in hopes of getting help finding an owner.

Hernandez will hold the horse at her farm on Elm Springs Road until its owner steps forward.

She said she has experience with horses and that he would have a safe temporary home.

"It is in great hands, and great condition," Hernandez said. "My worries were that it would get hit by a vehicle, and then losing an animal. Like a dog, if you have a horse, it's close to you just like a person."

Anyone with information on whom the horse may belong to can contact the Elm Springs Police Department at (479) 248-7323.