Convicted Rapist Moving To Alma After Being Paroled

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A convicted rapist who was recently paroled from a state prison is moving to Alma.

Dewey L. Dutton, 40, is a convicted level 2 sex offender and was recently released from prison on parole. Level 2 sex offenders typically have a history of sexual offending, according to Marc McCune, prosecuting attorney for Crawford County.

Dutton will live in the 2000 block of Dean Springs Point in Alma, according to McCune.

He served nearly 10 years in prison after being convicted of raping after engaging in sexual contact with a girl less than eight, according to arrest documents.

Charges were filed in Crawford County during July 2006.