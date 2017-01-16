Downtown Fort Smith Businesses Form Association To Spur Growth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- More than 50 businesses on or around Garrison Avenue in downtown Fort Smith have formed a new business association to spur growth and interest in the area.

Beth Templeton, the owner of Belle Starr Antiques, is the executive director.

"I think everybody just saw the need to get on the same page." she said Monday (Jan. 16). "The more people you can get together, the more successful downtown is going to be."

She and other business owners have been working together informally for months to form the association. Aside from increased growth and cohesiveness, another goal of the association is cross-promotion.

"I think that's going to make it more effective for downtown promotion and downtown events and to get more people to come down," Templeton said.

No one type of business dominates the 50 or so that make up the association. Some are restaurants, some are theaters and some are nonprofits.

"It's a good variety of people representing a lot of businesses downtown," Templeton said.