Fort Smith Celebrates MLK Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)—The annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade took place in downtown Fort Smith, on Monday (Jan. 16).

The Northside and Southside High School bands marched down Garrison Avenue, and the Fort Smith Ruff Ryders revved their motorcycles. Meanwhile, dozens of people lined the sidewalks from 7th Street to Immaculate Conception Church to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“It's just about being together here, seeing everybody come together as one,” said Glenda Logan.

Logan took her two granddaughters to the parade to teach them about Dr. King’s impact on American history.

“We still have that dream not to see violence, killing, segregation, racists, so I want them to learn about what he did,” Logan said. “He had a dream for us.”

Mayor Sandy Sanders said this year was the biggest turnout he has seen in several years.

“It's just a fun event, and again it's to commemorate Dr. King,” he said. "I think this is a great way to do it."

Logan said she has been coming to the parade just about every year since it started 25 years ago.

“I enjoy all of it, all the floats all the cars, everybody… I love it all,” she said.

This was 7-year-old Elijah Hughes’ first time going to the MLK parade. He said his family has taught him a lot about Dr. King as well.

“He helped the country out,” Hughes said.

More than 30 groups in the community participated in the parade, including students at Future School of Fort Smith.

After they were done marching in the parade, teachers showed them the movie Selma. The film is about King’s campaign to secure equal voting rights with a march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. The students then had open discussions about racism and discrimination.

“Here at Future School we were really excited about the opportunity to have a dialogue with our students about all the things that go into commemorating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King,” said teacher Akaylah Jones.

Jones said empathy is the foundation of unity, and that is one lesson she hopes her students remember at the end of the day.