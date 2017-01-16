Fort Smith Holds MLK Parade Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The City of Fort Smith will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday (Jan. 16) with a parade along Garrison Avenue.

More than 100 people are expected to take part in the parade, which begins at 1 p.m.

"It's the most important event that we can participate in because of Dr. King and what he stood for," Parade Coordinator Deborah Woodard said.

More than 30 groups have signed up to march this year from the corner of 8th street and Garrison, all the way to Immaculate Conception Church on North 13th.