Highway 71 Shut Down After Car Accident Involving Semi

GREENWOOD (KFSM) – Highway 71 is shutdown after an accident involving a car and semi Monday (Jan 16).

According to the Greenwood Police Department’s Facebook page, the accident happened at Highway 71 and Highway 10. The highway is shutdown because of a diesel spill, police said.

There are no major injuries, according to police.

Stay with 5NEWS for the latest on this developing story.