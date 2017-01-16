Hundreds To Gather For MLK Parade In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Monday (Jan. 16) is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This is a national holiday celebrating the life of the civil rights leader that changed America with his message of equality and justice, until his assassination on April 4, 1968.

The City of Fort Smith is taking part in commemorating the holiday with a big parade. More than 100 folks will be walking in the parade along Garrison Avenue to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

For the past 25 years, the City of Fort Smith has come together to walk in the MLK parade. "It's the most important event that we can participate in because of Dr. King and what he stood for," said Parade Coordinator, Deborah Woodard.

More than 30 groups have signed up to march this year from the corner of 8th street and Garrison, all the way to Immaculate Conception Church on North 13th.

Organizers said the parade is very diverse. There will be a variety of local bands, including the Sebastian County Humane Society, and the Peacemakers; which is a reenactment group for the River Valley. The parade will also include floats and banners to show support and to honor the legacy of Dr. King.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. on Garrison Avenue. Organizers said the parade will go on rain or shine.