Local Choir Spreads Doctor King’s Word Through Song

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- St. James Baptist Church in Fort Smith has had a choir for 123 years, and for 20 of those, Reverend Dee Smith has led it.

The choir performed during a breakfast at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith campus the morning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Smith explained that every year, this day represents a powerful reminder that we all can aspire to do great things.

“They have very powerful voices, and they sing with great passion,” Smith said.

They carefully selected two spiritual songs that reflect the word of Dr. King: ‘Jesus is a Rock in a Weary Land’ and ‘Keep Your Lamps Trimmed and Burning.”

“It actually just makes us feel good to just share our word, and how much we love Jesus with everyone we can,” said Chantel Ceaser, who is a choir member.

Smith spoke about King's famous words.

“He told us that we would face adversities, not just as African American people, but that just by nature of life,” Smith explained.

But despite these adversities, Smith says we all have dreams just like Dr. King did.

This is the second year the St. James Missionary Baptist Church Mass Choir has sang at the breakfast.