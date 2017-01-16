× MLK March And Vigil Held On University Of Arkansas Campus

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a march across the University of Arkansas campus on Monday (Jan. 16).

“We come together as Northwest Arkansas to show solidarity, unity and stress the importance that, hey, it is important for us to remember the dream and legacy of Dr. King,” John L. Colbert said.

The freedom march started in Fayetteville in 1975 by Colbert’s fraternity and was picked up by the Northwest Arkansas MLK Council after they were formed 21 years ago.

“It brings people together for us to reflect upon what Dr. King stood for and bringing all races together,” Colbert said. “They believe in what he stood for, which is freedom, justice and equality.”

Jonna Dyer came out to the march with her family.

“This day is important to us because we believe in equality for everybody. We have a multi-racial family and so it`s especially important to us personally too,” Dyer said.

She said they were there to remember everything Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood for.

“I think it’s just important for us to remember our past and the strides that we have made and that there is still a long way to go,” Dyer said.

The march ended at the Arkansas Student Union, where the Associated Student Government and the Black Student Association hosted a vigil featuring several speakers and a musical performance.

The Northwest Arkansas MLK Council is hosting a banquet at the Fayetteville Town Center that begins at 7 p.m.