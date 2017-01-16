Mother Teaches Son To Give Back On MLK Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- Many people spent time on Monday (Jan. 16) volunteering in their community to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Anya Bruhin and her son, Fox, did just that at Tri Cycle Farms in Fayetteville.

Bruhin said they have participated in many different projects, from cleaning up a house with Habitat for Humanity to cleaning up at Gregory Park.

"If he learns from a young age that on this day of all days, as well as other days, that we come out and interact with people we maybe don't know and try to get in touch with the community a little bit better, instead of stuck at home in front of our screens doing our own thing," said Bruhin.

She continued to say that she believes he will live a richer life when he gets older if he continues volunteering.

On Monday, Fox spent time on the farm cutting brush and taking photos.

"It's great to see him grow up and give back and experience some stuff we may not get to experience on our little half-acre plot in the suburbs," Bruhin said.

She said a good website for parents to check out if they want to get involved is givepulse.com.

Many other people also spent time volunteering at the farm.

Delilah Clark, volunteer coordinator for Tri Cycle Farms, said they see a lot of people on this day.

She said she got involved about four years ago when looking to get involved with organic farming.

Clark said they usually see many families like the Bruhins, who give their time to help the community.