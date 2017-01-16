× No Criminal Charges Filed Against Former Benton County Jailer

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office has decided not to file criminal charges against a former Benton County Sheriff’s Office jailer who was accused of sexual assault after having an inappropriate relationship with a female inmate at the jail.

Adrian Rivero, 34, was arrested May 18 on suspicion of fourth-degree sexual assault. Rivero was arrested and fired following an internal investigation and inmate complaint, according to the sheriff’s office.

The inappropriate relationship between Rivero and the female inmate was brought the sheriff’s office attention by another female inmate, who was helping Rivero relay information to the woman he was having the relationship with, according to a probable cause affidavit. Rivero had inappropriate physical relations with an inmate that included kissing her in the jail’s church room and flirtation, the affidavit states.

The female inmate was in jail facing several charges including failure to appear, forgery, terroristic threatening and theft of property, records show.

During his arraignment Thursday (Jan. 12), the prosecutor’s office announced it will not be filing charges against Rivero because the conduct did not meet statutory requirements to constitute a crime.