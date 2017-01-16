Oklahoma Deputies: Man Arrested For Obstruction, Named Person Of Interest In Murder Of 15-Year-Old

Josh Harrington, of Okay, Oklahoma, was arrested for obstruction and he was also named as a person of interest in the murder, said Wagoner County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Mahoney.

“Okay is a small town. If people talk and they hear something, call us, let us know,” Mahoney told CBS affiliate News on 6. “We want to find out why this tragedy happened. Why this 15-year-old is dead. And we wanna bring some justice for Brennan and bring some closure to the family.”

Brennan Davis’ body was discovered in the Jackson Bay area of Fort Gibson Lake on Wednesday (Jan. 11). Davis was a student at Okay High School.

Mahoney said the boy was set on fire and possibly shot, but the department is waiting on the medical examiner for a exact cause of death.

“What the medical examiner’s office is releasing to us is that there was trauma to the body and the head. They won’t definitively say what the trauma is, but they’re saying that there was trauma to the body and the head,” Mahoney said.

However, Mahoney said the department is working around the clock to bring the culprit to justice.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the Davis family,” Mahoney said. “Sheriff Elliott is very concerned about this.”

Investigators said they have identified a second person of interest.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124