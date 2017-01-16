× Ozark Man Arrested, Faces Possible Kidnapping Charge

POPE COUNTY (KFSM)- An Ozark man was arrested by Pope County deputies Monday (Jan. 16) night, according to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office.

Barry Lee Durham, 46, faces charges of kidnapping, burglary, felony fleeing, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, felony possession of a firearm, and reckless driving, according to an intake report from the Pope County Sheriff’s Office.

The intake report lists Durham’s first court date as February 6, 2017.

5NEWS is working to get more information surrounding Durham’s arrest.