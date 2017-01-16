× Phoenix’s Proposed “Shoot A Snake” Bill Causing Controversy

PHOENIX – The shaking of a rattlesnake’s tail is as integral to the experience of the American Western desert as cacti and drought, unless you live in a city built there.

Residents of Phoenix are debating how to deal with the poisonous reptiles and other vermin they sometimes find in their midst.

CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO reports proposed House Bill 2021 would allow citizens to shoot snakes as well as rodents within city limits, so long as people are using the proper rat or snake shot.

Among the major concerns is that taking a firearm out into the desert to shoot at vermin presents a far lesser danger to innocent bystanders than it does in an urban area, as bullets ricochet and you can’t control their flight once they leave the gun.

“Do we really want people shooting guns in the city limits next to houses?” said Russ Johnson of the Phoenix Herpetological Society told KPHO “You’re talking about shooting rats. So you’re shooting on your rooftop, so you got bird shot spraying everywhere. OK, if you’re shooting a snake, you’re pointing down. You’re gonna get a ricochet even though it’s pellet.”

Johnson added that accidental shooting of bystanders is just the beginning of many citizen’s concerns about the proposed law.

“The bill is so far off on so many different facets from a legal standpoint to an animal standpoint,” Johnson said.

KPHO reports, however, that an informal online survey of its readers indicated that many were in favor of the proposed law.

Johnson and other opponents say there are many other, far safer ways to rid themselves of the unwanted desert dwellers.

“We don’t have Annie Oakley and Roy Rogers out there. They aren’t dead eyes and odds are they’re going to break a window, or I’m telling you, you’re going to get someone miss and there’s going to be ricochet and someone’s going to get hurt,” said Johnson.

KPHO reports the bill was proposed by state Rep. Jay Lawrence, who did not respond to a request for comment.