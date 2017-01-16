× Rhoads Named Arkansas Defensive Coordinator

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The first domino fell last week as Arkansas coach Bret Bielema announced the resignation of Robb Smith as the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator.

Bielema didn’t have to look very far for his replacement.

Paul Rhoads was named the Razorbacks’ new defensive coordinator after spending his first season with the Hogs as the secondary coach. Bielema announced the move on Twitter late Monday night.

“It was our first team meeting tonight & awesome reaction as I waited to tell our crew that @CoachRhoadsUA is our new DC. #WoooPig #CountOnMe,” Bielema tweeted.

Rhoads spent seven seasons as the head coach at Iowa State (2009-15) after a pair of stints as defensive coordinator at power five schools. Rhoads led the Pittsburgh defense from 2000-07 and then spent the 2008 season as the Auburn defensive coordinator.

Smith resigned to take the defensive coordinator job at Minnesota after leading the Arkansas defense for three seasons.