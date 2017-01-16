Semi Driver Arrested Following Crash On Highway 71 In Greenwood

January 16, 2017

GREENWOOD (KFSM) —  Highway 71 has reopened after an accident involving a car and semi truck Monday night (Jan. 16).

According to Greenwood police, the accident happened near Highway 71 and Highway 10 North. Police said the driver of the semi was arrested for reckless driving. The highway was shutdown as the Greenwood Fire Department worked to clean a diesel spill.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital but there are no major injuries being reported at this time, police said.

