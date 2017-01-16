Why Women Are Colder Than Men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - There’s new scientific evidence that backs up why women are always colder than men.

Researchers say women have higher core body temperatures than men, and when your body is used to being warm, colder air feels even cooler to the body. They say women on birth control have even higher core body temperatures. Women’s hands and feet are typically colder by a few degrees, and their bodies are colder than men’s because their metabolisms are slower.

