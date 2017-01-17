× One Dead, One Injured In Logan County Collision

LOGAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A man died during a head-on collision Monday afternoon (Jan. 16), according to Arkansas State Police.

About 2:30 p.m. Monday, Larry H. Smith, 49, of Magazine was driving a Ford Ranger south along Highway 23, south of Booneville, according to ASP.

Smith died at the scene, police said.

Police also said he was hit by a Chevrolet pickup driven by Steven Street, 53, also of Magazine.

Street was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith for treatment.