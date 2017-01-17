× Apple: Original Content Planned To Compete With Spotify, Netflix

(CBS) — Apple is looking to expand its foray into original video content with a new push for scripted content, a move that should make Spotify very nervous.

The company previously announced plans for non-scripted properties like the competition series “Planet of the Apps” and James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke,” but a report by the Wall Street Journal suggests Apple has more ambitious plans in store.

The scripted shows would be available via the company’s paid subscription Apple Music service in a bid to set itself apart from its main competitor, Spotify. Apple has been in talks with producers and marketing executives to both purchase and promote shows to stream to its subscriber base.

The company plans to unveil its originals scripted content by the end of 2017, including a small number of original series and potentially original movies.