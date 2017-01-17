× Arkansas Rallies For Big Win At Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KFSM) – Arkansas dropped three of it’s first four SEC plays and it looked as if the Razorbacks were spiraling toward the NIT. Now the Hogs have new life.

Texas A&M had double digit leads in both halves but the Razorbacks outscored the Aggies 19-8 over the final 10:43 to pull out a gritty 62-60 win on the road.

Arkansas had it’s struggles late in the game as they had a five point lead but committed a pair of turnovers and missed three free throws in the final minute giving Texas A&M a chance to win the game but Admon Gilder’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was well off the mark.

Daryl Macon led the Hogs with 16 points despite shooting just 3-of-10 from the field but went 9-of-12 from the foul line. Moses Kingsley added 12 points with four rebounds. Texas A&M was paced by Gilder with 16 points while Tyler Davis finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Arkansas (14-4, 3-3) returns home on Saturday to face LSU at 7:30 pm inside Bud Walton Arena.