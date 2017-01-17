Arkansas Senator Criticizes President On National Television

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton voiced his concerns Tuesday (Jan. 17) with one of President Obama's final moves in office. Obama commuted the prison sentence of former U.S. soldier, Chelsea Manning. Manning admitted to handing classified documents to WikiLeaks.

Appearing on CNN, Cotton said, "I am very surprised. Chelsea Manning pleaded guilty to very serious crimes, leaking highly-classified information that put at risk the lives of our troops, our diplomats, intelligence officers, and allies who have helped us around the world."

Manning was to serve 35 years until President Obama's latest move. Cotton also told CNN he feels a contradiction was made.

"But for the President, especially a president who's made so much, recently, about the danger that WikiLeaks has posed to our national security, to commute Private Manning's sentence, I just think is very disappointing."

The soon-to-be-released Manning is a transgender former intelligence analyst that went by the name of Bradley during her time in the army. Cotton feels her release will make other countries less likely to help America.

"And when they see someone like Chelsea Manning leak highly-classified information that reveals those sources and then see our president not take seriously the criminal penalties that our military justice system has imposed on Private Manning, it will cause them to pause on whether or not they can cooperate with America and remain safe in the future."

While Manning is now set to be released on May 17th, Cotton wishes the President would have made a difference choice.

"I wish Obama would have allowed the military justice system to proceed in due course, rather than short-circuiting the sentence 28 years before it was set to expire."