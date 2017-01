Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - There are many good reasons to own a pet, but you may not realize how much having a pet can benefit your health.

Experts say pets enhance your physical well-being in ways you may never have thought of. They say pets are natural mood enhancers, and studies show that petting a dog or cat will decrease your blood pressure and cholesterol. Studies also show children score better on tests when they grow up with a pet in the house.

