Bentonville Alderman Looking To Change Public Input At City Council Meetings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- People in Bentonville want to change the way its city council meetings are run. The city is one of the few in our area that doesn't allow public input unless it's on the agenda.

Right now, citizens who come to city council meetings can only comment on items on that night's agenda, but Alderman James Smith is hoping to change that and make it where all citizens get the opportunity to be heard.

“You would have to show up prior to the meeting starting and sign in on a signup sheet to speak. If you want to speak to something that is not on the agenda, then you would need to get on the agenda through the mayor's office at a later date,” Smith said.

Smith said the mayor can choose to reject an item if he feels it doesn't have merit or isn't a good use of the council's time.

“With all the experiences that our citizenry bring to the table why not openly collaborate with these citizens to make our community the best that it can be,” he said.

Todd Verrone is part of a group called friends of little sugar creek and they want the city to remove the dam at Lake Bella Vista to let the creek flow instead of repairing the dam. Verrone said they've never been able to get on the agenda.

“The way it stands now we have to hire lawyers to get things sorted out and get our voices heard which is not a very effective way for us to deal with things or the city. I feel like an open forum would allow citizens to voice their concerns,” Verrone said.

He feels that right now one person is in control of what the city council discusses at its meetings.

“That does not seem very democratic in keeping with the small town, everyone has a voice in creating and nurturing the environment that we live in and when one person can shut down a conversation it`s like there isn't that community,” he said.

Smith is proposing changes to public comment to allow people to give comments 30 minutes before each meeting. These changes will be considered at a public meeting on February 13th, where residents will be able comment.

We reached out to the mayor for comment, but did not hear back.