Charleston’s Fenner Focused on Wins, Not Breaking Records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLESTON (KFSM) - Charleston’s Brandon Fenner has become one of the top shooters in the state, but in the beginning, he wasn’t so fond of the sport.

" I started in elementary," said Fenner. "When I played here and my dad had to talk me into it I wanted to play baseball I wanted to be a professional baseball player and my dad got me to play ball and that’s just pretty much what started it."

Fenner went on to dedicate long hours in the gym to help him grow into the player that he is today.

"Pure shooter wise, if he’s not the best he is one of the best," said Charleston head coach B.J. Ross. "It’s all because of the work he puts more hours in the gym then I would say most kids in the state."

Fenner’s hard work has paid off. Not only will he be a part of Charleston’s record book, but he’s also on track to break the state’s record for three-pointers made in a career. He’s just 39 away from the 398 mark. But, the senior is more concerned about his team’s success, rather than breaking records.

Fenner aspires to play at the collegiate level next, but there’s one last thing he wants to as a Tiger.

"Getting that state championship," said Fenner. "We’ve never had one before, I would love to get the first one. We have played some pretty tough competition, but I think it’s getting us ready for the state tournament. So, I think coming along state tournament we’ll be fine I think we’ll get it this year."

Charleston will play Booneville next on January the 19th at 6:00 p.m.