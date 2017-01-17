× Fayetteville Police Searching For Armed & Dangerous Suspect

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police were searching for a man they are calling armed and dangerous after he fired shots at an officer early Tuesday morning (Jan. 17).

According to Sgt. Craig Stout, police responded to a disturbance call at 4:42 a.m. at 21655 Saddlehorn Avenue. When officers arrived, a man ran out of the home and fired shots at an officer on scene.

Stout said the officer was not injured, and the home was cleared.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 37 years old, with multiple tattoos, according to a RazALERT sent to University of Arkansas students. The man was last seen wearing a black zip-up coat and black pants.

“Officers have exhausted all leads attempting to locate the suspect,” Stout said. “Officers are going to remain in the area to assist public schools with the pick up of school children in the neighborhoods.”

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555.