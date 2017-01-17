Fayetteville Roots Festival Releases Lineup
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The lineup for the 2017 Fayetteville Roots Festival was released on Tuesday (Jan. 17).
The festival will be Aug. 24-27 in downtown Fayetteville.
Tickets for the festival are already on sale here. Individual main stage tickets are $49-59, and multi-day passes are also available, ranging in price from $149-239.
The following bands and performers have been named as part of the 2017 lineup:
- Iron & Wine
- Elephant Revival
- John Paul White
- The Wood Brothers
- River Whyless
- Mandolin Orange
- Joe Purdy
- The Honey Dewdrops
- Smokey & The Mirror
- The Brother Brothers
- Blind Boy Paxton
- Jack Williams
- Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds
- The Stray Birds
- John Fullbright
- Matt The Electrician
- Shawn James
- Earl and Them
- Rodney Crowell