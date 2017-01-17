Fayetteville’s TheatreSquared Receives $9 Million Grant Toward New Facility

Photo Gallery
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — TheatreSquared announced Tuesday (Jan. 17) it received a $9 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation to build its new facility at West Avenue and Spring Street.
That funding will be released to T2 when the organization reaches a 1:2 fundraising challenge toward the building’s construction. The foundation has also awarded $3.5 million to the theater through its Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program to support the facility’s design.
T2 will launch a public campaign this spring to raise the rest of the funds for construction. The theater is finalizing commitments from major public and private donors to match the foundation’s challenge and break ground this year.
London-based theater planners Charcoalblue and New York-based Marvel Architects have been designing the 50,000-square-foot building.
The new venue will hold two theaters, a rehearsal space, offices, and education and community space, design workshops, eight guest-artist apartments and a cafe/bar.