Fayetteville’s TheatreSquared Receives $9 Million Grant Toward New Facility

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — TheatreSquared announced Tuesday (Jan. 17) it received a $9 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation to build its new facility at West Avenue and Spring Street.

That funding will be released to T2 when the organization reaches a 1:2 fundraising challenge toward the building’s construction. The foundation has also awarded $3.5 million to the theater through its Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program to support the facility’s design.