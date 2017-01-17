× Fort Smith Police Arrest Two In Connection To Drive-By Shooting Investigation

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Two people were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting on Monday night (Jan. 16).

Christopher Miller, 19, and Heriberto Barroso-Manjarrez, 18, both of Fort Smith, were arrested on suspicion of committing a terroristic act, according to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department. Miller is also facing charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of a controlled substance, felony theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police responded to the 3100 block of N. P Street around 11 p.m. on Monday night after a report of gunshots being fired, the release states. Police found a 21 year-old-woman who showed officers her brother’s vehicle, which had been shot several times on the driver’s side.

Police found nine 40-caliber shell casings along the street near the vehicle.

While police were talking to the woman, she pointed out a blue truck driving by and told police those were the suspects, the release states. Police officers pulled over the vehicle and found Miller and Barroso-Manjarrez inside, as well as a box and loose rounds of 40-caliber ammunition.

During an interview, Miller told police that he threw a gun out of the window just before the two were stopped by police, the release states. Officers found a 40-caliber Glock handgun, which was reported to be stolen out of Van Buren, at a Fort Smith intersection. Officers also found a small plastic bag containing a white powdery substance in Miller’s possession.

Both men are being held in the Sebastian County Detention Center without bond.