Fort Smith Police Searching For Suspect In Bank Robbery

Posted 5:12 pm, January 17, 2017, by , Updated at 06:05PM, January 17, 2017

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are searching for a suspect who robbed First National Bank, Tuesday (Jan. 17).

Shortly before 4:50 p.m., police were dispatched to the bank on U.S. 71 regarding the robbery.

Witnesses told police a Caucasian man wearing sunglasses, a shirt, blue jeans, a Carhartt jacket and gloves, as well as a hat, robbed the bank.

No weapons were involved. According to police, the suspect passed a note to a bank teller and fled with $3,000 cash.

He was last seen driving a black 2013 Chevrolet van with Arkansas license plate 042 PFO.

The van was rented from a business on Main Street in Greenwood, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 709-5100 or 78-CRIME.

