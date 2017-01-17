× Four Of Five Face Homicide Charge In Connection With Fort Smith Shooting

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Charges have been upgraded for the five people arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a man.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the shooting was gang-related.

Justin Michael Lopez, 18, who was the father of a nine-month baby, lost his life. A GoFundMe has been created in honor of Lopez. Anyone wishing to assist with funeral costs may do so on the account created.

Police said at least 30 shots were fired at a camper trailer during the shooting that happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday behind a home in the 2300 block of North Ninth Street.

Jorge Andres Chirinos, 16, was taken to the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center but will be tried as an adult.

Chirinos, face felony first-degree murder and (committing a) terroristic act.

Ryan Saige Oxford, 19, and Alberto Damien Chavez, 18, also face first-degree murder and (committing a) terroristic act.

Two others who are dating, Mariah Kay Crocker, 18, and Bryan Porras 19, face a slew of felonious charges.

Porras has had prior run-ins with the law and is a convicted felon. He also faces first-degree murder and (committing a) terroristic act, possession of firearms by a certain person, being a habitual offender, possession of morphine, possession of drug paraphernalia, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Crocker faces felony possession of morphine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

The affidavit states Oxford was in a vehicle with the others arrested and they had a list of people who had “disrespected the gang— Slanga96”.

Oxford waived his rights and told authorities that not only was he present during the shooting, but he knew about what was going to happen and his firearm was one of the two used during the matter, the affidavit states.

Chavez also told authorities he was present during the shooting, according to the affidavit.

The probable cause affidavit also states Porras told authorities he drove himself and others to a location where guns were used to shoot at the camper trailer. After, a search warrant for Porras and Crocker’s apartment on May Avenue, was issued.

One of the guns investigators said they think was used during the shooting was found behind a water heater in a closet. Another gun investigators said they also think was used was found in his apartment. The serial number was removed and several drugs including morphine, pills and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia were found.

The five are set to appear to be arraigned in court 8:30 a.m., Wednesday (Jan. 17).