Garrett’s Blog: Light Rain Wednesday

Expect overcast skies with scattered areas of light rain during the day on Wednesday.

The highest rain chances will be across SW Arkansas and SE Oklahoma with lesser amounts the farther north you go.

It does appear we’ll be stuck under cloudy skies for both Wednesday and most of Thursday as an area of low pressure moves to our south and into Alabama and Georgia and causes a few severe thunderstorms in that area later this week.

For us, it’s looking like the next best chance for rain will be on Sunday of this upcoming weekend. I’m keeping an eye on Friday night into Saturday morning as well and there could be a few isolated thunderstorms that develop overnight but right now it appears they’ll be to our south.

-Garrett