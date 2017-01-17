Grant For New TheatreSquared Facility Follows Expansion At Walton Arts Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- TheatreSquared announced Tuesday (Jan. 17) it received a $9 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation to build its new facility at West Avenue and Spring Street.

That funding will be released to T2 when the organization reaches a 1:2 fundraising challenge toward the building's construction. The foundation has also awarded $3.5 million to the theater through its Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program to support the facility's design.

The announcement comes after the Walton Arts Center reopened after millions of dollars worth of its own renovations.

"Fayetteville is shaping up to be a real theater district for Northwest Arkansas," T2 Executive Director Martin Miller said.

T2 will launch a public campaign this spring to raise the rest of the funds for construction. The theater is finalizing commitments from major public and private donors to match the foundation's challenge and break ground this year.

"Two state-of-the-art theater venues, both of which are really intimate just as in our current space," said Martin Miller, executive director. "One of which seats 280, and the other one is 99. Both very flexible."