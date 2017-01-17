Impending Obamacare Repeal Has Young Adults Anxious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Mounting pressure on Republicans to unveil a replacement to the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is catching the ears and eyes of young adults.

When President Obama signed the bill into law in 2010, he did it with only Democratic support. With Republicans set to gain control of the three branches of government, the status of the law is unclear.

GOP lawmakers have vowed a repeal, but what they offered few details on what Obamacare would be replaced with.

That's leaving some younger adults anxious. In particular, those whose pre-exsisting conditions are covered under the healthcare law.

"I live with Ulcerative Colitis," said Luis Rodriguez, a University of Arkansas student. "That is a very heavy cost on my family, but thankfully insurance covers it now."

This exemption has become popular, along with the ability for people to remain on their parents health insurance until they're 26.

More college graduates have remained covered by their parents as a way to save money.

Brooke Murphy, a University of Arkansas student, is set to graduate in May and worries that she could be booted from her parents insurance plan.

"I really don't know how I'm going to handle rent and paying back my loans, on top of having to pay my own insurance," Murphy said.

Before the ACA, young adults could often stay on their parents health insurance plan until they were 19, 22 if they were a full time student.

It's another provision that remains in limbo, until details are cemented.

Arkansas State Representative Charlie Collins, a republican from Fayetteville, who strongly backs an Obamacare repeal said Arkansas' implementation of healthcare is a good start.

He said he is confident, based on President-elect Donald Trump's words that young adults should not be worried.

"He intends to keep allowing children to remain on health policies until they're 26," said Charlie Collins, a Republican state representative. "He intends to keep the pre-exisiting conditions exemption, and several of the other things that are very popular."