Lewis And Clark Outfitters Donate 200 Coats To Children In Springdale Schools

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Students in need in the Springdale School District will be able to stay a little warmer this year.

Lewis and Clark Outfitters collected and donated 200 gently-used coats to the district, according to a post from Springdale Public Schools.

The coats were sent to school nurse coordinator Kathy Launder and the district’s social worker Beverly Charleton, who will be distributing the coats to students in the district who are in need of warm winter clothing.