Ozark Regional Transit Re-Opens Route 620 After Fire

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Ozark Regional Transit will be re-opening another route on Wednesday (Jan. 18).

Route 620, which serves Farmington, Greenland, Lincoln, Prairie Grove and West Fork, will resume its normal schedule starting Wednesday, according to a company press release.

Several ORT Routes were temporarily disrupted after a fire broke out on Jan. 10 and burned the majority of the company’s buses.

With the addition of Route 620, service has resumed in all the communities that ORT serves. The company said in the release that it will continue re-opening routes as buses become available.

After the fire, several other transit companies in Arkansas and surrounding states loaned buses to help ORT get back to full service.