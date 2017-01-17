× Police: Semi-Truck Driver Faces Misdemeanor Charges Following Diesel Spill in Greenwood

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — A semi-truck driver landed himself behind bars after he reportedly ran a red light, caused a diesel spill and ran into another vehicle, according to police.

Mark Eugene Sturgeon, 60, of Clay City, Ind., was arrested Monday night (Jan. 16) following a collision that happened near Highways 10 and 71 Monday night. He faces misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and running a red light.

Sturgeon was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) and was released less than an hour later on a $500 bond, according to a deputy.

He was hauling for Sparks Transport, said Greenwood Police Chief Will Dawson.

Police said he and and another driver were involved in a collision, sustained minor injuries, and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The other driver hadn’t been identified by police as of Tuesday afternoon.

The vicinity where the collision happened was temporarily closed while Greenwood Fire Department worked to clean the spill.