Possible Obamacare Repeal Making Young Adults Anxious

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Mounting pressure on Republicans to unveil a replacement to the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is catching the ears and eyes of young adults.

When President Obama signed the bill into law in 2010, he did it with only Democratic support. With Republicans set to gain control of the three branches of government, the status of the law is unclear.

GOP lawmakers have vowed a repeal, but so far have offered few details about what Obamacare would be replaced with or whether it will be replaced at all. That's leaving some younger adults anxious, particularly those whose preexisting conditions are covered under the President Obama's healthcare law.

"I live with Ulcerative Colitis," said University of Arkansas student Luis Rodriguez. "That is a very heavy cost on my family, but thankfully insurance covers it now."

Another popular aspect of ACA that has been popular with young adults has been the ability to remain on their parents' health insurance until the age of 26. More college graduates have remained covered by their parents as a way to save money.

Brooke Murphy, a University of Arkansas student, is set to graduate in May and worries she could be booted from her parents insurance plan.

"I really don't know how I'm going to handle rent and paying back my loans, on top of having to pay my own insurance," she said.

Before the ACA, young adults could often stay on their parents health insurance plan until they were 19 and 22 if they were a full-time student.

Arkansas Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, who strongly backs an Obamacare repeal, said Arkansas' implementation of healthcare is a good start. He said he is confident, based on what President-elect Donald Trump's has said about healthcare, that young adults should not be worried.

"He intends to keep allowing children to remain on health policies until they're 26," Collins said. "He intends to keep the preexisting conditions exemption, and several of the other things that are very popular."