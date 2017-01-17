× Prairie Grove Woman Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With 16-Year-Old

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — A Prairie Grove woman was booked into the Washington County Detention Center Monday (Jan. 16) on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault.

Jessie Hamilton, 26, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old coworker, according to her probable cause affidavit.

Hamilton worked at the Prairie Grove Subway when she met the victim, the affidavit states. The relationship started with Snapchat messages that included an exchange of nude photos between Hamilton and the victim, according to the affidavit.

The two then had sex several times in Hamilton’s van, the victim’s vehicle and once inside the store, the affidavit states. When the victim called off the relationship, Hamilton retaliated against the 16-year-old, according to the affidavit.

After police interviewed Hamilton she admitted to having a sexual relationship with the victim, the affidavit states.

Hamilton was released on $7,500 bond with an initial court date on Feb. 6.