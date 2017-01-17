QuikTrip Employee, Oklahoma Teacher Salary Comparison Sparks Debate

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — Salary comparisons between Oklahoma teachers and QuikTrip employees are causing quite a stir online.

Based on the minimum state salaries for the 2015-2016 school year, a teacher with a bachelor’s degree could teach for 17 years before they reach QuikTrip’s starting salary for full-time employees with just a high school diploma.

QuikTrip, which is a Tulsa-based company, starts full-time employees at $39,000 with full benefits. Employees need a high school diploma or a GED to apply, and they must be at least 18 years old.

The Oklahoma state minimum wage for teachers starts at $31,600 for teachers with a bachelor’s degree, $32,800 for a master’s degree and $34,000 for a doctorate degree.

The disparity between the two caused some shock, although others said it wasn’t fair since teachers have more days off.

“Our pay scale and benefits and opportunity are way above anyone we compete against,” company spokesman Mike Thornbrugh told CBS affiliate News on 6.

He said that offering high wages means QT has their pick of employees.