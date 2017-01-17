× Razorbacks Announce Early Enrollees

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Enrolling early has become the new trend in college football and Arkansas took advantage of that on Tuesday as the Razorbacks announced the addition of several new players to the program.

Three offensive linemen were among the six players who were announced by the school on Tuesday including Nashville, Ark. product Kirby Adcock.

Bret Bielema said in a press conference late last month that as many as a dozen players, including junior college transfers, could join the Razorbacks for the spring semester.