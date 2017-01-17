Students Fill Classrooms At Brightwater Culinary Arts Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM)-- Students and teachers donned their aprons Tuesday (Jan. 17) afternoon and filled the classrooms at the new Brightwater Culinary Arts Center.

Even though the building is still under construction, part of the school is open for classes.

Jason Paul is the chef for Rogers' Heirloom restaurant.

While he looks for a new location for his business, he is shaping the minds of students interested in the culinary arts.

He said this is the first time he has taught in a traditional classroom.

"It's always a little nerve wracking but at the end of the day, you know, once we get into the kitchen all the pressure kind of falls away," Paul said.

As Paul prepared his classroom, students like Katrina Munn took in what the new building had to offer.

"Honestly it's mind blowing at all to think that Bentonville would finally do this for us," Munn said.

She is excited to be able to follow her dream in a state-of-the-art location in her hometown.

This is the second time Munn decided to study the culinary arts.

She said the first time she got out of it, she was facing pressure from her family.

Now she is back in because she wanted to do something that pleased her.

Munn explained her dream would be to own a bakery and sell items not many people see in Bentonville.

Paul said the area is going to need more people like Munn.

"As Northwest Arkansas keeps growing so does the culinary scene," Paul said. "A chef is only as good as his staff so these young minds are going to be the people that fill those kitchens in a year, two years. So its up to us to put them on the right track."

After finally deciding to get back into the culinary arts, Munn advised others to follow their heart.

She said for people who want to get back into school, they should try a community college like Northwest Arkansas Community College.