Students Fill Classrooms At NWACC’s New Culinary Arts Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Students and teachers donned their aprons Tuesday (Jan. 17) afternoon and filled the classrooms at Northwest Arkansas Community College's new Brightwater Culinary Arts Center.

The building is still under construction, but part of the school is open for classes.

Jason Paul is the chef at Rogers' Heirloom restaurant and while he looks for a new location for his business, he is shaping the minds of students interested in the culinary arts. He said this is the first time he has taught in a traditional classroom.

"It's always a little nerve-wracking, but at the end of the day, once we get into the kitchen all the pressure kind of falls away," Paul said.

As Paul prepared his classroom, students like Katrina Munn took in the new building.

"Honestly it's mind-blowing at all to think that Bentonville would finally do this for us," she said.

She is excited to be able to follow her dream of owning a bakery thanks to a state-of-the-art school in her hometown. This is the second time Munn decided to study the culinary arts. She said the first time she got out of it, she was facing pressure from her family.

Paul said the area is going to need more people like Munn.

"As Northwest Arkansas keeps growing, so does the culinary scene," he said. "A chef is only as good as his staff, so these young minds are going to be the people that fill those kitchens in a year, two years. So its up to us to put them on the right track."