× U Of A To Open Decommissioned Nuclear Test Reactor For Tours Ahead Of Dismantling

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas will open a decommissioned nuclear test reactor for tours on Thursday (Jan. 19) before the facility is dismantled.

The U of A will be holding an open house for the Southwest Experimental Fast Oxide Reactor, known as SEFOR, from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, according to a university press release. During the tour, officials will share the plans to dismantle and clean up the facility.

Tours are open to anyone who is 18 or older and who does not have mobility issues, the release states. Visitors must wear long pants and closed-toed shoes.

Visitors are allowed to bring cameras, but no other personal items, such as handbags or backpacks. Safety equipment will be provided on site.

Limited parking will be available at the SEFOR site off Highway 265 near Strickler, so carpooling is encouraged.

SEFOR was built in 1968 near the Strickler community, and then it was decommissioned just a few years later in 1974. The U of A has been overseeing the property since 1975 and has been looking for federal funding to dismantle the facility ever since.