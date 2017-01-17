× Walmart To Add 34,000 Jobs, Invest In Training In 2017

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart announced on Tuesday (Jan. 17) they will be adding more than 30,000 jobs and investing in training hundreds of thousands of employees in 2017.

The company, which employs about 1.5 million people in the United States, will be creating an estimated 34,000 jobs through expanding and improving the company’s network and e-commerce services, according to a company news release.

Approximately 10,000 retail jobs will be added thanks to the addition of 59 new, expanded or relocated Sam’s Club and Walmart stores. The remaining new jobs will come through constructing and remodeling those facilities.

Walmart will be spending about $6.8 billion on capital investments during the year, including building and remodeling facilities and expanding new services like the online grocery pickup, the release states.

Additionally, Walmart will be adding 160 training academies in the nation, which should be open by July. The release states that an estimated 225,000 employees will graduate from the training academies in 2017, after receiving six weeks of specialty training in retail fundamentals, leadership skills and running store departments.