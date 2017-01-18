× 17-Year-Old Carroll County Boy Facing Capital Murder Charges

CARROLL COUNTY (KFSM) — Carroll County deputies arrested a 17-year-old teenager as a suspect in the death of a Carroll County man on Tuesday (Jan. 17).

The 17-year-old boy is facing charges of capital murder, attempted capital murder and arson, according to a press release.

Deputies responded to a home along County Road 219 shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the release states. Inside the home, deputies found the victim, Alex Santiago, 21, dead.

Santiago suffered obvious trauma, and his body was sent to the state medical examiner, according to the release.

The teenager is being held without bond in the juvenile detention facility in Carroll County.

The case is still under investigation.