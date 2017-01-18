Daisy Owner Gamo Outdoor USA To Move Headquarters To Rogers; Expand Manufacturing

Posted 12:14 pm, January 18, 2017, by , Updated at 12:27PM, January 18, 2017
daisy bb gun

ROGERS (KFSM) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Gamo Outdoor USA President Keith Higginbotham announced Wednesday (Jan. 18) that Gamo will be moving its headquarters to Rogers and expanding the current Daisy plant on West Stribling Drive.

The announcement was made at the Shooting Hunting Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas.

The Daisy and Gamo expansion will create about 25 new jobs over the next two years. Currently, Daisy has 65 employees at the Rogers plant along with 20 seasonal workers.

The companies will also build a new facility at the corner of 2nd Street and Stribling Drive following the consolidation of operations.

Daisy has been located in Rogers since 1958 and was purchased by Gamo in July 2016. Daisy is a global provider of high-end adult airguns and is known for its annual youth airgun competition.

