Drug-Resistant Superbug Cases Rising

A strain of drug-resistant superbugs may be spreading more widely than previously thought.

That’s according to a study published Monday in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The superbug is known as C-R-E, and it tends to spread in hospitals and long term care facilities. The CDC says it causes an estimated 9300 infections and 600 deaths per year. The study suggests C-R-E generally spreads from patient to patient without signs of symptoms. Experts say stopping the spread of C-R-E is as simple as having those who care for the sick to wash their hands and clean medical equipment.

