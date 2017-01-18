Elderly Man Buries Wife Of 62 Years In Backyard Of Muldrow Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULDROW (KFSM) -- The Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in Muldrow on Wednesday night (Jan. 18).

Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office investigators said the woman, who was in her 80s, was found on a property off 4696 Road.

Lane explained that no foul play is expected, but authorities are investigating as part of protocol. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on the body.

"There's an elderly couple that lives here and his wife passed away, we believe of natural causes," Lane said. "Her husband, we believe because of financial reasons and personal reasons, he decided to bury her in his back yard."

An anonymous caller told deputies they thought an elderly man buried his wife in his back yard, Lane said. The undersheriff went to the elderly man's home near Bawcon Road, and the elderly man admitted to doing so. He told deputies that it was his wife's wish to be buried on the property.

The man, who is in his 80s, said he lost his wife due to health problems. The couple was married for 62 years, and the man became emotional and told the undersheriff that he wanted her buried as close to him as possible.

Investigators said the man is currently looking into obtaining the proper licensing to make a portion of his land a family burial ground so his wife can be laid to rest on the property.

"We are going to help the family find out the legalities of getting a family plot here on their property," Lane said.

The man also told the undersheriff that he buried his wife there because of financial issues, as he couldn't afford a proper burial. Lane said Forever Memories, a funeral home, has reached out to him regarding this matter.