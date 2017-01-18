Fire Protection To Increase At Fort Smith Airport

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fire protection at the Fort Smith Airport will soon increase, according to Congressman Steve Womack. Two people have been providing fire protection at the airport after the last two A-10’s left the 188th Fighter Wing.

Womack said the National Guard will pay for 15 members to become temporary technicians and EMT’s on base. The 15 technicians will not be able to handle any fires at the airport since they are not trained. Womack said this opens the door for the city and the Guard to negotiate an agreement in which the city would pay for training, eventually making the 188th members permanent firefighters again.

In December, Director of the Air National Guard Lt. Gen. Scott Rice sent a team to the airport to conduct a Fire Emergency Services Risk Analysis. The risk analysis team discovered that the 188th wing is not compliant with the Department of Defense Instruction 6055.06 concerning facilities and fire suppression, according to Rice.

Rice said he has implemented a short-term solution by validating 15 temporary technicians at the 188th Wing to be used for fire and EMS support. The funding will be out of existing Arkansas technician funds and if more funding is required the Air National Guard Readiness Center will resource the wing.

The long-term plan is to submit an FY2019 Program Objective Memorandum initiative for a full-time fire department, according to Rice.

Womack released the following statement:

“I’m grateful to Lieutenant General Rice for his hard work to preserve the capabilities at the 188th Fighter Wing. The men and women of the 188th are performing some of the most important missions fighting terror around the globe, and this is not only a huge victory for them, but for City of Fort Smith and the entire state. As a member of the Defense Subcommittee on Appropriations, I’m honored to have a seat at the table when important decisions about the future of our military are made and am very appreciative to the rest of our delegation, specifically Senator Boozman, for their support of this solution.”